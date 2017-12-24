Australian HC message on Quaid’s birthday

Staff Reporter

Marking the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson said: “I would like to wish everyone in Pakistan a happy and peaceful festive season on this birthday of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Principles of his vision for Pakistan, including: freedom, good governance, tolerance, respect for minorities, the rule of law, remain as convincing as they were at the formation of Pakistan.

We will also keep in our thoughts friends and families of all those who died in terrorists attacks this year, including the most recent attack in Quetta.”