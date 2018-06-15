Australian HC greets Muslims on Eid

Staff Reporter

Australia’s High Commissioner Margaret Adamson has wormaly greeted Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitar in a message he said, “I send my warm greetings to Muslims in Pakistan, Australia and around the world who are celebrating Eid ul-Fitr this weekend.

Eid ul-Fitr is a key celebration in the Islamic calendar, highlighting and renewing a commitment to compassion and generosity towards all fellow citizens and peoples of other countries.

Almost 60,000 Pakistani Australians make a positive contribution towards making Australia a harmonious multicultural society. Islam is the second most common religion in Australia, and Pakistani Australians make up the largest of Australia’s Muslim communities. Our longstanding people-to-people links dating to the 19th century, growing academic, cultural and business ties, and our common addiction to the game of cricket, are the foundations of the friendly ties between our two countries, forged at the time of Pakistan’s creation almost 71 years ago.

On behalf of all the staff and families at the Australian High Commission, I wish you all a happy and peaceful Eid ul-Fitr celebration.