Australian HC for freedom of expression

City Reporter

Freedom of Expression is a key focus for Australia during its term on the United Nations Human Rights Council, 2018-2020.

This was stated in a message by the Australian High Commissioner on the International Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists.

He said we urge all UN member states including Pakistan, newly elected with Australia to a term on the UN Human Rights Council, to work together to ensure a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work both ethically and independently.