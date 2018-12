Staff Reporter

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson said that I wish everyone in Pakistan a happy festive season on this the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Jinnah’s vision for a Pakistan of tolerance and freedom of belief remains as important today as it was at the formation of Pakistan in 1947.

As a long-standing friend of Pakistan, Australia supports this country’s ongoing efforts to realise this vision.

