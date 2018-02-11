Australian HC celebrates achievements of scholarship recipients

Staff Reporter

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson today acknowledged the achievements of 106 recently returned Australia Awards scholars, on Saturday. “Education is an important link between our two countries and I’m encouraged by the growing number of Pakistanis who make Australia their first choice for their professional development. Australia has some of the world’s best facilities, researchers and educators, providing local and international students with a range of quality study options,’ High Commissioner Adamson said. Australia Awards are a central pillar of the Australian Government’s longstanding development assistance program to Pakistan. Returned scholars will join an active and engaged community of Australian alumni in Pakistan, as well as regional and global alumni networks.

“Our experience of living and studying in Australia is a solid foundation. We now have a platform which will help us excel both personally and professionally, and the ability and skills to help our community and aim for a better future for all,” Australia Awards Alumnus Faiza Rehman Syed said.