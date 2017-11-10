Australian expertise contributing to Pakistan’s technical, vocational education

Staff Reporter

Australia is assisting Pakistan to develop its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

A Queensland University of Technology (QUT) team is in Islamabad this week providing training for 17 Pakistani TVET professionals to assist them to integrate policy and management skills and knowledge they obtained from a recent three-week course in Australia in further developing Pakistan’s TVET sector.

The training, undertaken through the Australia Awards scholarship program, will enable the participants to develop effective governance structures and leadership models and practices to strengthen Pakistan’s TVET sector. The visiting QUT team will also share their expertise in an address to TVET professionals at the National Institute of Science and Technical Education.

The QUT visit follows the recent participation of CEO, Technical and Further Education (TAFE) Directors Australia, Craig Robertson who travelled to Islamabad at the invitation of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema to attend the National Skills Competition.

The Government of Australia (TAFE Directors Australia) and the Government of Pakistan (NAVTTC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on TVET cooperation in July. NAVTTC also signed an MOU with QUT.

Australian High Commissioner, Margaret Adamson welcomed the participants to the large global alumni community of graduates of Australian education and congratulated them on their successful completion of the course. She noted Australia was a recognised global leader in TVET policy and management.

“The growing TVET partnerships between Pakistan and Australia will leverage Australia’s expertise to strengthen the capacity of key public and private sector providers of TVET in Pakistan,” Ms Adamson said.

“The MOUs between NAVTTC and TAFE Directors Australia, and NAVTTC and QUT will enhance engagement and exchange through the building of linkages, information sharing, and further capacity building initiatives.”