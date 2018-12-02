Australian envoy visits SCCI

Sialkot

David Preston, acting deputy high commissioner of Australia, visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday. SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar welcomed the envoy and a team of the Market Development Facility (MDF). He shed light on problems of working women and said that the SCCI, along with the MDF, could play an important role in helping women empowerment. SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan stressed the need for enhancing trade relationship between Pakistan and Australia. He also requested for the MDF support in terms of Leather Working Group (LWG). Dr Maryam Nouman, chairperson of Women Entrepreneurs Committee, elaborated the potential of Sialkot fertile lands for agriculture purposes. She also mentioned lack of daycare centres and women specific training centres in Sialkot. David Preston thanked Khawaja Masud Akhtar and all participants in the meeting. He endorsed that creating a safe and confidential work environment for women plays an important role in women empowerment, and pledged that the MDF would support the SCCI in this matter. He said that he would help in creating contact between Sialkot chamber and Australian trade representative in Islamabad.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp