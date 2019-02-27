Australian envoy urges Pakistan, India to refrain from endangering region’s security

Australia Day in Spring: Zartaj Gul reiterates Pak stance for dialogue, peace

Zubair Qureshi

A rare blend of Pakistan’s diverse colours and cultures with Australian music and songs featured ‘Australia Day in Spring’ at a reception in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The highlight of the evening was display of truck art and Sufi music performance.

Though it was a rainy day yet it was not chill in the air and one was quite comfortable with the title of the event ie Australia Day in Spring.

Parliamentarians, diplomats, colleagues, artists and members of civil society had turned up to felicitate the Ambassador of Australia Ms Margaret Adamson who had invited more than 1,000 guests, according to rough estimate.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul was the chief guest on the occasion. In her brief address Ms Gul said she was struck by Australian ambassador’s understanding of Pakistan’s culture, especially the truck art as her constituency Dera Ghazi Khan was a home to this peculiar art.

About the current Pak-India stand-off, she said Pakistan believed in peace and dialogue but at the same time was quite capable to defend its borders.

In her welcome address, Australian ambassador Ms Adamson called upon both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and refrain from any act that could endanger security in this region. “Australia,” she said, “supported peace in the region and would love to see both the countries move towards peace.”

About the day, she said “Music and art are a perfect way to celebrate the connections between Australia and Pakistan because they embody the vibrant creativity and cultural diversity of both countries.”

For the event, Karachi-based Phool Patti painted images of Australia in the booming colours, flowery patterns and taglines of truck art. Islamabad-based Sufi rock musician Abdullah Qureshi entertained guests with a fusion of Pakistani and Australian music.

“We’re delighted to showcase these colourful Pakistani traditions and infuse them with some Aussie songs, wildlife and landscapes,” Ms Adamson said.

The High Commissioner highlighted the history both countries share, and the challenges they are working together to overcome.

“Australia and Pakistan share a Commonwealth heritage and federal systems of government, and are both endowed with vibrant cultural diversity, fragile environments, rare biodiversity and ancient civilisations to protect,” she said. Australia has long supported Pakistan’s inclusive social and economic development.

“Drawing on Australia’s experience, we back Pakistan in agriculture where there is such potential for jobs and growth, and also in your sustainable management of water. As in Australia and globally, we back women and girls to reach their full potential as equal members of society,” the High Commissioner noted. Formal bilateral relations date back to Pakistan’s creation, but ties go back to the 1800s when cameleers from Balochistan helped open up Australia’s Outback. Today over 60,000 people of Pakistani origin live in Australia and thousands of Pakistanis choose to study there. “These all add up to a solid foundation for our friendly relations and cooperation,” Ms Adamson said.

