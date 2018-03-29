Australian envoy hosts reception for Pakistan’s CW games contingent

Islamabad

High Commissioner of Australia Margaret Adamson while hosting a reception for Pakistan’s contingent heading to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018), said it was the biggest sporting event which had ever staged in Australia this decade.

More than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 countries and territories would compete in 18 sports and seven para-sports during 11 days of competition broadcast to a global audience of 1.5 billion. They will be supported by 15,000 friendly Australian volunteers, she said in a press release here Wednesday.

“I am particularly pleased we have been able to help two Pakistani student ambassadors travel to the Gold Coast during the Games,” the high commissioner said adding, “These students – a girl and a boy selected by competition – will represent Pakistan at a cultural programme alongside students drawn from all over the Commonwealth. Australia has a strong record of supporting sports development in Pakistan.”

“The Australian High Commission and Pakistan Cricket Board hold an annual School Girls’ Cup cricket tournament and skills development clinic which aims to empower girls through cricket,” the high commissioner said.

In addition, Australia supports squash training for more than 600 youngsters, and promotes health and gender equality messages through its sporting programmes.

GC2018 will be held from April 4 to 15, on the Gold Coast in the Australian state of Queensland. These will be the fifth Commonwealth Games held in Australia and the first Games offering an equal number of medal events for men and women.—APP