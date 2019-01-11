Australian charged with sending parcels to missions

Melbourne

An Australian man was charged on Thursday with sending dozens of packages believed to contain asbestos to embassies and consulates around the country.

Savas Avan appeared in a Melbourne court after being arrested at his home in rural Victoria state on Wednesday, the same day several consulates in Melbourne received the suspicious packages, authorities said.

Local media reported that Avan, 49, attended court wearing a T-shirt featuring a character from the animated film Minions, with the slogan “more than meets the eye”.

Police allege he sent 38 parcels containing a dangerous substance to consulates and embassies in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.—AFP

Share on: WhatsApp