Australia wins World Test Championship final after beating India by 209 runs 

LONDON – Australia beat India in the final of the World Test Championship by 209 runs on Sunday at the Oval Cricket Ground.

Indian XI were all out for 234 runs in their 2nd innings on the last day of the match while chasing a target of 444 runs.

#TeamIndia fought hard but it was Australia who won the match. Congratulations to Australia on winning the #WTC23 Final. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/0nYl21pwaw pic.twitter.com/hMYuho3R3C — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2023

Following the victory Australia has now captured the one major cricket title that had previously eluded them.

From Australia, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland were the leading players in the second innings with four and three wickets, respectively.

Men in blue batter got starts but none of them could stay at the wicket for an extended period. Rohit Sharma (43) Virat Kohli (49) and Ajinkya Rahane (46) were the prominent contributors for India.

Brief scores

Australia 1st Innings: 469 (T Head 163, S Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4-108)

India 1st Innings: 296 (A Rahane 89, S Thakur 51; P Cummins 3-83)

Australia 2nd Innings: 270-8 dec (A Carey 66 no; R Jadeja 3-58)

India 2nd Innings: 234 (N Lyon 4-41, S Boland 3-46)