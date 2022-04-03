Australia win the ICC Women’s World Cup

Australia capped off an unbeaten World Cup campaign by defeating England by 71 runs at Hagley Oval to win the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Fresh off a century in the semifinal, Alyssa Healy scored the highest runs in a world cup final for either men’s or women’s team to help her side post a massive 356 runs target on the board after being asked to bat first.

Her 170 runs off 138 balls helped Australia eviscerate several world records on their way to a commanding win.

Rachael Haynes (68 runs) once again played second fiddle to Healy with the openers adding 160 runs for the first wicket- a record partnership for any wicket in a World Cup final – before Beth Mooney (62 runs) supplemented the wicket-keeper batter with another 156 run partnership off just 98 balls.

Late blows from a returning Elysse Perry helped Australia reach the highest total in any world cup final at 356/5.

England’s improbable chase got off on the wrong foot with their semifinal hero, Danni Wyatt, falling for just 4 runs in the third over.

Nat Sciver was the only batter to offer some challenge to Australian bowling lineup with her 148* but it was too little as Australia kept chipping away with regular wickets.

Alana King and Jess Jonassen picked up three wickets each as Australia wrapped up their seventh ICC Women’s World Cup.