Australia win Benaud-Qadir Trophy

Australia defeated Pakistan in the third test match to win Benaud-Qadir Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan fell 115 runs short of the target set by the Australians in the fourth innings. The Australians took full advantage of a dilapidated track to bowl out Pakistan for 235 in the second innings.

Pakistan started the day needing 278 runs to win the game after a diligent start by openers on the 4th day but as the time went on a draw or a loss seemed the likeliest of options.

Cameron green made the ball talk from the very first over on the final day putting doubt in the minds of Pakistani openers. Abdullah Shafique was the first to succumb as he edged a delivery that did not swing straight to Carey.

Pakistan managed to reach 136-2 at lunch after a controversial decision against Azhar Ali who was caught off Lyons bowling with Pakistan still needing 215 runs or having to survive 57 overs left in the game on a wearing wicket.

The off-spinner was not done though as he found some serious turn for the first time in the series. The 34-year-old used all the rough on offer to remove Imam-ul-Haq on 77 immediately after lunch.

It did not take long for Australia to take a foothold in the game afterward as Cummins swung the ball miles to remove Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan in quick succession to put the visitors firmly in the driving seat.

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s last hope, survived close calls off Lyon just before tea as Australia failed to review a catch taken by Steve Smith first and then dropped him in the deep via Travis Head.

Pakistan captain’s luck ran out soon after the break as he was caught in the slip off Lyon.

With the probability of a draw out the window, Pakistan’s tailenders managed to hit some lusty blows but were removed easily by the combination of Stark, Lyon, and Cummins with the spinner completing his five-fer.

The first Benaud-Qadir Trophy, after 24 years of wait, went to Australia as a result.