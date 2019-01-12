Australia U16 beat Pakistan to level series

Lahore

An all-round performance by Noah McFadyen and Nivethan Radhakrishnan helped Australia U16 to a three-wicket win over Pakistan U16 in the second 50-over match of the five-match series at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday.

The result left the series tied at 1-1. Pakistan had won the first match on Wednesday by five wickets, with the third match to be played on Sunday, January 13, said the information made available by the Pakistan Cricket Board here. Today on Friday, the visitors chased down the target of 192 for the loss of seven wickets in 42.1 overs after their bowlers had done a commendable job to restrict Pakistan U16 to 191 for seven in their allotted 50 overs.

McFadyen and Radhakrishnan shared a match-winning 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket after their team had slipped to 68 for four in the 20th over. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp