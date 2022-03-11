Australia to use two spinners in Karachi

Australia has confirmed the team that will take the field against Pakistan in National Stadium, Karachi will include two spinners.

The news was expected after a drab draw in Rawalpindi saw Australia’s feared pace attacked neutralized by a flat pitch. Australian Captain Pat Cummins has now confirmed that the leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson will make his debut in the second Test against Pakistan.

Cummins announced the decision while naming Australia’s playing XI for the second Test which starts from Saturday with Swepson included to partner experienced spinner Nathan Lyon on a pitch that is expected to offer turn to the spinner.

Swepson will be the first specialist leg-spinner Australia has used in tests since 2009. Bryce McGain was the last leggie to play in Tests for the Aussies in March 2009 against South Africa.

The 28-year old will replace Josh Hazelwood in the side with no other changes made by the visiting team. Swepson has been with the Australian contingent for some time but has not been able to make it to the playing XI as Australia has never needed a second spinner at home.

Australia’s playing XI includes David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Australia, interestingly, has never won a test match in Karachi before. Losing 5 and drawing 3 of their 8 contests. Pakistan, meanwhile, has had more success at the National Stadium winning 23 out of 43 Tests.