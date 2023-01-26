Australia women’s cricket team defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets in the second women’s T20 international (2nd WT20I) at Bellerive Oval to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, Pakistan managed to put just 96 runs for the loss of 7 wickets on the board from their 20 overs before the hosts completed the job with 46 balls and 8 wickets to spare courtesy of Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney.

Muneeba Ali (33), Bishmah Maroof (29) and Omaima Sohail (10) were the only Pakistani batters to get into the double figures as the hosts used a record equaling 9 bowlers in their 20 overs.

For Australia, Alana King picked up 2 wickets while Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris and Annabel Sutherland picked up one wicket each.

Pakistan’s minute chances of a miraculous win quickly vanished as Beth Mooney (46) and captain Meg Lanning (31) scored 60 runs for the first wicket.

Lanning and Mooney’s dismissal’s to Nida Dar failed to change to course of the match in the slightest as Australia eased to another win.

Their triumph over Pakistan in the 2nd WT20I keeps Australia on course for a tour whitewash over the visitors. Australia won the ODI series 3-0 and leads the WT20I series 2-0 with the last game set to the played on 28th January.