Megan Schutt rocked Pakistan by taking five wickets and Ellyse Perry scored an unbeaten 57 runs as Australia easily beat the visitors by 8 wickets in the first Women’s T20 International (WT20I) at Sydney.

Choosing to bat first, Pakistan got off to a fairly decent start with Muneeba Ali (8) and Javeria Khan (16) managing to put 27 runs on the board for the first wicket.

It was all downhill from there as Perry removed the opening pair before the Megan Schutt show began.

The seamer removed Bismah Maroof (1), Sadaf Shams (0), Omaima Sohail (30), Fatima Sana (5) and Tuba Hassan (0) to finish with figures of 4-1-15-5 during her player of the match performance.

Ayesha Naseem (24) and Omaima’s contributions carried Pakistan to 118 from their 20 overs.

Alana King (2) and Jess Jonassen (1) were the other wicket-takers for the hosts.

In reply, Perry promoted as an opener, looked imperious from the very first ball even after Pakistan managed to snag Meg Lanning (14) and Tahlia McGrath (14) early in the chase.

Ashleigh Gardner (30*) joined Perry with Australia at 55/2 and the two easily saw their side home with 38 balls to spare in another shellacking for Pakistan.

Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar were the only bowlers to take a wicket for their side.

The win in the first WT20I also keeps Australia on pace for a perfect 6-0 tour over Pakistan after the 3-0 win in the WODI series.