AHMEDABAD – Australia restricted India to a below-par 240 runs total in the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.

After being put in to bat first by Australian skipper Pat Cummins, India were all out at 240 runs on the last ball of the 50th over.

KL Rahul was the top scorer with 66 runs followed by Virat Kohli who made 54 runs. Rohit Sharma scored 47 runs. No other Indian batter could make any significant contribution and the entire team was dundled out on 240 runs.

Mitchell Starc bagged three wickets, Pat Cummins and Hazlewood two each while Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell took one wicket each.

Pat Cummins desired bowling first on a dry pitch with chances of dew during the second half of the game.

It does not make any difference for India as Rohit Sharma wants to bat first to put runs on the board in a high-pressure World Cup final.

Both sides have fielded the same teams which played semi-finals.

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 David Warner, 3 Mitch Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Josh Inglis (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj