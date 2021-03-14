Australia records second local Covid-19 case

Australia has recorded its second local case of Covid-19 in as many days after a worker at two hotels used to quarantine people arriving from overseas tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a Reuters report, the infection is the first locally acquired case of Covid-19 in New South Wales in 55 days.

The state’s director of population health, Stephen Conaty, said the authorities are testing close contacts of the unnamed worker.

Queensland state, which on Saturday reported Australia’s first local infection in two weeks, said it has detected no cases in the past 24 hours.