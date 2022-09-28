Australia has recalled some big names to the squad for their upcoming T20 series against West Indies as it prepares to defend its crown T20 World Cup crown at home.

David Warner, allrounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis and fast bowler Mitchell Starc have all been named in the 16-man squad after missing the three-match T20 series in India.

Warner, one of the most prolific batters, was rested to manage his ahead of the World Cup which starts next month, while Marsh (ankle), Stoinis (side strain) and Starc (knee) are making a return after gaining match fitness.

Australia will take on West Indies in a two-match T20I series on October 5th and 7th.

Cameron Green also finds a place in the squad after his heroics in India as the opening partner of captain Aaron Finch despite not being included in Australia’s lineup for the World Cup which will be played from October 16th to November 13th.

Cricket Australia also announced that Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar will not be a part of the West Indies series to ensure they are in peak shape for the World Cup but the National selection panel chair George Bailey expects the duo to return for the following series against England.

That three-match T20 series will be held in Perth and Canberra from October 9th to 14th.

Australia T20 squad to face West Indies :

Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.