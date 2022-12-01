Australia joined France as the qualifiers from Group D in the FIFA World Cup after getting the better of Denmark while the French were beaten for the first time in the tournament by Tunisia.

Needing at least a draw to progress at Al Janoub Stadium, Australia instead shocked Denmark 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mathew Leckie in the 60th minute.

The win sees Australia finish with 6 points, the same as France, and pits them against Argentina for a spot in the last 8 after reaching the stage for the first time since 2006.

Meanwhile, Tunisia delivered another shock result in the World Cup with a win over a depleted France side.

With their qualification already secured, Didier Deschamps decided to rest his key players ahead of the knockout stages but his decision backfired rather quickly as the North African side dominated the defending champions from the off.

Tunisia’s urgency stemmed from needing a win to progress and it showed in their play as they created better scoring opportunities throughout the game.

French-born Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute.

The goal was enough to send in the big guns including Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele and it nearly paid off as Griezmann had the ball in the back of the net with the last kick of the game before his effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

The famous win was not enough for Tunisia as Australia’s win was enough to eliminate them from the competition.