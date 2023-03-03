Australia has booked their spot in the World Test Championship Final after their win over India in the third test match of the series.

Chasing 76 runs for the win at Holkar Stadium on the 3rd day, Australia romped to a 9-wicket win thanks to unbeaten knocks from Marnus Labuschagne (28) and Travis Head (49).

Usman Khawaja was the only wicket to fall on the second ball of the day without troubling the scorers.

The visiting Aussies needed at least a single win from their 4-match series against India to guarantee their place in the final at The Oval and had to wait until the third test to do so.

The series now stands 2-1 in favour of Rohit Sharma’s side.

Australia has been the dominant side during this World Test Championship period (2021-23), with Pat Cummins’ side winning 11 of the 18 Tests they have featured in, including winning the Benaud-Qadir Trophy in Pakistan.

Their win against India has helped Australia amass 68.52 of their possible WTC points which guarantee them a first-place finish in the World Test Championship standings regardless of the result in the final Test of their ongoing series.

Who will join Australia in the World Test Championship final remains a mystery till now.

Sri Lanka and India are jostling for the honour and if Sharma’s men earn a win, they will book their ticket to England as well.

Sri Lanka has to beat New Zealand 2-0 in their upcoming series to stand any chance.

Pakistan remained in contention for the WTC final as well until suffering detrimental losses to Australia, and England and a drawn series against Kiwis despite being at home.