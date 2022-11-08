Cricket Australia has named the squads which will take on England and West Indies at home in the ODI and Test series respectively following the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Australia will play three One-day Internationals against England beginning on November 17th before welcoming the West Indies team for two test matches in November/December as they look to seal their place in the ICC Test Championship Final.

The test squad will then host South Africa in a three-match series starting at the Gabba in Brisbane on Dec. 17.

Despite their group stage elimination from the ongoing World Cup the selectors have decided to stick with the pace battery of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc who have been included in both squads.

Following Aaron Finch’s retirement, Cummins will now lead both teams as captain with Travis Head set to replace the former captain in the limited-overs team.

“Our focus is to continue to build a squad with an eye to next year’s World Cup under Pat as the new ODI captain, so it’s an important series,” Australia’s selection chairman George Bailey said.

Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris will be part of the test squad, along with pace bowler Scott Boland and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon to bolster the attack in the longer format.

Australia squad for England ODI series:

Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia squad for West Indies Tests:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.