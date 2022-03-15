Australia make easy work of West-Indies in World Cup

Australia vs West Indies was one-way traffic in the favor of the former as Australia stomped to a 7 wicket win at Basin Reserve against the visitors from the Caribbean.

Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner picked up three wickets each to make West Indies rue their decision of batting first after a rain delay, helping Australia dismiss them for 131 before the 46th over was completed.

Captain Stefanie Taylor was one of the only five batters to breach the double-digit mark, topping the scorecard with 50 before falling to Gardner. The rest of the scorecard displayed sorry figures with Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, and Chedean Nation falling without troubling the scorers.

West Indies’ minute hopes for a miracle when Australia lost Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning on 7 were extirpated by Rachael Haynes who stroked 9 boundaries on her way to an unbeaten 83 which saw her side home with almost 20 overs to spare to make sure that Australia vs West Indies was not much of a contest after all.

The win keeps Australia unbeaten in the tournament after their commanding wins over England, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

West Indies on the other hand seemed to have cooled down after picking up crucial wins over New Zealand and England. Their 155 runs loss against India and this seven-wicket loss against Australia could be a worrying sign of things to come.