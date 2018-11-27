Australia HC hosts film screening on indigenous people

Staff Reporter

The Australian High Commission today screened a film on indigenous issues as part of the annual ‘Human Rights through Cinematography’ festival in Islamabad.

‘The Song Keepers’ tells the uplifting story of women from the oldest known culture who are preserving some of the world’s oldest sacred songs.

The film also explores the impact of European settlement on Aboriginal cultures.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson noted that human rights for indigenous peoples is one of five focus areas for Australia’s 2018-20 term on the United Nations Human Rights Council, along with gender equality, freedom of expression, good governance and robust democratic institutions, and strong national human rights institutions.

“Australia is committed to assisting indigenous peoples, both in Australia and around the world, to overcome social and economic disadvantage through our foreign policy, trade policy and overseas aid program,” Ms Adamson said.

