An imperious Australia eased to a win against Pakistan by 8 wickets in the pair’s first women’s One-day International (WODI) at the Allan Border Field, in Brisbane.

Led by their spinners, the world champions restricted Pakistan to 160/8 from their 40 overs after rain caused a 90-minute delay to shorten the game.

Darcie Brown made early inroads for the Aussies removing openers Muneeba Ali (0) and Sidra Ameen (4).

Skipper Bismah Maroof (28) and Nida Dar (59) scored the majority of Pakistan’s runs but failed to find support from others.

Meg Lanning, returning to international cricket from her hiatus, needed to use eight bowlers as her quicks bowled 21 wides in the innings.

Spinners Ashleigh Gardner (1 wicket), Jess Jonassen (2 wickets) and Alana King (1 wicket) turned the screws in the middle overs to keep Pakistan shackled.

Dar notched the highest individual score for a Pakistani batter in Australia to give her side a slight hope of a miracle.

In reply, Diana Baig removed Beth Mooney in the very first over before the home side quickly wrestled the momentum away. Lanning (67) and debuting Phoebe Litchfield (78*) added a 138-run partnership together for the second wicket to see their side home with 8 wickets to spare.

With the first WODI in the bag, Australia and Pakistan turn their attention to the second game which takes place on the same ground on the 18th of January.