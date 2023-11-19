AHMEDABAD – Australian skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Pat Cummins desired bowling first on a dry pitch with chances of dew during the second half of the game.

It does not make any difference for India as Rohit Sharma wants to bat first to put runs on the board in a high-pressure World Cup final.

Both sides have fielded the same teams which played semi-finals.

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 David Warner, 3 Mitch Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Josh Inglis (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj