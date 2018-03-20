Australia celebrates 70 years in Pakistan

Diplomatic Correspondent

Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson, Monday, launched an exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of the opening of Australia’s resident diplomatic mission in Pakistan.

“Australia was quick to establish a High Commission in Karachi in 1948 after recognising the new country of Pakistan the previous year,” High Commissioner Adamson said. “The photos in this exhibition tell the story of how the relationship has developed since then.”

The images are drawn from a wide range of Australia-Pakistan engagement spanning development cooperation and humanitarian assistance, defence, education, sport, trade and cultural ties, as well as our people-to-people linkages.

“I am pleased the exhibition will be accompanied by performances from Australian Pakistani singer Umer Iftikhar,” High Commissioner Adamson said. “As an Australian graduate, Umer is a great example of how education can build bridges between nations and across cultures.”

Australia is a popular education destination for Pakistani students, with more than 12,000 studying there this year. Our thousands of alumni in Pakistan contributing to their nation’s development, and their active connections to Australia, are an asset to both countries.

“As a friend and a partner of 70 years standing, Australia will continue to support Pakistan in the future through our development partnership, our security cooperation combating terrorism, violent extremism and transnational organised crime, and through growing trade and investment,” High Commissioner Adamson said.

Last September, the Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton Relay visited Lahore – the first stop in South Asia on its 388 kilometre journey from London to Australia’s Gold Coast. “Being two sports-loving nations, I know Australian and Pakistani athletes and sports fans alike will enjoy the competition and spectacle of the Commonwealth Games in April,” High Commissioner Adamson said.

The photographic exhibition will visit Islamabad (19 March), Lahore (22 March) and Karachi (26 March) as part of Australia Day in Spring 2018.