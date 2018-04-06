Australia break women’s 4x100m freestyle world record

Gold Coast (Australia)

Australia smashed the women’s 4×100 metres freestyle world record with a time of three minutes 30.05 seconds at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

The team of Shayna Jack, Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell lowered the previous world record of 3:30.65 set by Australia at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Cate Campbell brought home the world record with a flying final leg of 51.00secs after sister Bronte was under world record pace with her second leg of 52.03secs.

Australia beat out Canada and England for their second swimming gold of the opening night after Olympic champion Mack Horton won the 400m freestyle final earlier in the programme. Australia went some way towards easing the pain of Rio 2016 as the Commonwealth Games hosts sealed a hat-trick of track cycling golds on Thursday, demolishing a world record along the way.

Roared on by a capacity crowd at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, the Australians romped home against England in the men’s 4,000m team pursuit final in a record-breaking 3mins 49.804sec, beating the 3:50.265 set by Britain at Rio.

The Australians also triumphed in the women’s team pursuit and women’s team sprint—each time over New Zealand—to carry home three of the four golds up for grabs on the first day of cycling action on the track.

The men’s team sprint title went to New Zealand with England again pipped into silver. In front of the watching Camilla, wife of Britain’s Prince Charles, it was a measure of redemption for the under-pressure home racers.—AFP