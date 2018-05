Australia blow as Hazlewood ruled out of England ODI series

Sydney

Australia have been further weakened for next month’s one-day international series in England following the withdrawal of leading paceman Josh Hazlewood, Cricket Australia said Monday.

Hazlewood, who was the most experienced fast bowler in the one-day squad after injuries to Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, has been replaced by uncapped Michael Neser.

Hazlewood was ruled out of the touring party with back trouble. Josh has been managing some low-level bone stress in his lumbar spine for a short period,” CA physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement.

“He had a repeat scan today and although it has not progressed to a fracture he is starting to experience some lower back pain. “As such, we are taking a conservative approach and he will not travel to England for the one-day series.”

Neser was a key player in Queensland’s Sheffield Shield title earlier this year and has earned a reputation as a skilful swing bowler on the domestic scene. The right-armer has 41 List A wickets at 36.60 and was the Bulls’ leading wicket-taker in last summer’s domestic one-day Cup. Neser will link up with the squad, who were set to fly out late Monday, in England on Tuesday.—APP