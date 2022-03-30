Australia beat West Indies to reach WC Final

Australia beat West Indies by a massive 157 run margin to become the first side to qualify for the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Australia had their batters to thank for a comfortable win after posting 305 runs on the board in a match reduced to 45 overs.

A 216 run opening stand between Alyssa Healy and Rachel Hayes spelled early trouble for the side from the Caribbean. The highest stand of this world cup was broken by Shamilia Connell but not before Healy had raced to 129 from 107 balls with the help of 17 fours and a six.

With nine overs remaining, Australia substituted big-hitting finisher, Ashleigh Gardner, for the usual No. 3 Meg Lanning. Haynes followed her opening partner back into the pavilion for 85 before Gardner’s dismissal soon after gave West Indies some hope of restricting Australia.

Beth Mooney put those plans to rest with a neat cameo of 43 not out off 31 balls, including three consecutive fours off Taylor, as she and Lanning added 68 runs in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand.

Australia ensured they did not miss their ace all-rounder Ellyse Perry in bowling as well, constantly breaking stands en route to a comfortable win.

Beth Mooney took a wonderous catch to dismiss Rashada Williams for zero and Deandra Dottin’s wicket with 44 on the board for West Indies put the result beyond any doubt.

Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor delayed the inevitable with 34 and 48 runs respectively but their dismissals only confirmed what was long known. West Indies collapsed from 117-4 to 148-8 and with Anisa Mohammed and Chinelle Henry unable to take the field, Australia were declared the winners of the first semifinal.

Alyssa Healy was adjudged Player of the Match after her magnificnet century ensured Australia beat West Indies. The undefeated Aussies will take on either South Africa or the defending champions England in the final.