Australia edged past United Arab Emirates (UAE) Asia’s final World Cup eliminator to keep alive their hopes of reaching Qatar.

A Jackson Irvine strike coupled with Ajdin Hrustic’s deflected effort gave the Socceroos a 2-1 win at Al Rayyan’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Australia will now take on Peru next week for a place in November’s World Cup finals.

It was the UAE that got the better of Australia in the opening exchanges with Harib Abdalla Suhail causing problems for the Aussies down the left side.

Matt Ryan was called into action a couple of times to keep his side in the contest during the first 45 minutes.

The side from Downunder improved after the break and struck first eight minutes into the second half.

Martin Boyle found Irvine who scored with a first-time finish from inside the six-yard box.

The lead, however, lasted just four minutes as Suhail’s pace proved problematic once more.

The Shabab Al Ahli winger curled in a cross and Caio Canedo eventually drove his left-foot shot into the roof of the net to level the scores.

As Australia turned on the heat, Eisa kept UAE in the game with an instinctive save from substitute Jamie Maclaren 10 minutes from time, but there was little he could do four minutes later.

Aaron Mooy’s corner was headed back towards the edge of the penalty area and Hrustic made a powerful connection, with the ball taking a decisive deflection off Ali Salmeen to leave Eisa helpless.

Australia will meet Peru at the same venue next Monday in the first of two intercontinental playoffs to determine the remaining spots at the finals, with New Zealand playing Costa Rica in the final eliminator 24 hours later.