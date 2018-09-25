Australia beat Turkey in Women’s Basketball World Cup

Istanbul

Australia beat Turkey 90-64 on Tuesday in Group B match of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 hosted by Spain’s Canary Islands, Tenerife.

“Opals” finished top of the group and advance directly to Friday’s Quarter-Finals while Turkey has to play a Quarter-Final Qualification match on Wednesday.

For Australia, tournament’s scoring leader Liz Cambage finished with 25 points in only 19 minutes of action. Three other Australian players scored in double digits in a dominant display against Turkey.

Argentina will face Nigeria on Tuesday night in their third and last match of the group.

On Saturday, Turkey defeated Argentina 63-37 in the first match in the group while Australia beat Nigeria 86-68.

On Sunday, against Turkey, Nigeria collected their first-ever win 68-74 in the history of FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup while Australia beat Argentina 84-43.

Sixteen teams in four groups are competing in the tournament on the island of Tenerife, set to end on Sept. 30.

The group leaders will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second- and third-place teams will play an elimination match to advance to the quarterfinals.

