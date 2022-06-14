Australia narrowly overcame Peru after a penalty shootout in their intercontinental playoff to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With both sides focused on limiting their mistakes, the game felt congested and ended 0-0 even after the extra time and penalties were needed to settle the winner.

The shootout will remain infamous because of Australian keeper Andrew Redmayne’s antics who danced in a bid to distract the penalty takers before saving the last penalty to seal a 5-4 win for his side.

Redmayne had been brought on three minutes from the end specifically for the penalties and delivered by saving the last spot-kick.

Just like their eliminator against UAE, Australia dominated the early exchanges but failed to fashion a clear chance.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first with limited efforts on goal until the 80th minute when Australia suddenly had opportunities to win the match.

Ajdin Hrustic’s tame free-kick was easily saved by Peru captain Pedro Gallese before Aziz Behich found himself in front of the goal five minutes later but narrowly missed as he tried to curl his shot into the net.

Nine minutes into extra time Australia’s Mathew Ryan was finally tested by a stinging shot from Edison Flores that the goalkeeper saved.

Flores then headed against the post as the South Americans found an extra gear in the closing stages but they were still unable to settle the result after two hours of play, setting the stage for Redmayne to emerge as a hero.

Australia’s Martin Boyle missed the first kick but they converted the next five while Redmayne’s actions caused Luis Advincila to fire his effort against the post before he saved Valera’s shot to send Australia to a fifth successive World Cup and a sixth in total.

Australia has been grouped in Group D after overcoming Peru, the other teams include holders France, Denmark, and Tunisia.

The FIFA World Cup takes place from Nov. 21st to Dec 18th.

The last place of the World Cup will be decided when Costa Rica and New Zealand clash in their intercontinental playoff tonight.