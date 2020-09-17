Australia beat England in thriller to clinch ODI series

Manchester, UK,

Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey both hit brilliant hundreds as Australia sealed a dramatic series win over world champions England in the third one-day international at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Australia, chasing a target of 303, were all but out of the game at 73-5 when Maxwell came to the crease.

But an Australia record sixth-wicket stand of 212 between Carey (106) and Maxwell (108) helped give the tourists a 2-1 success as England suffered their first home ODI series defeat in five years.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow had revived England from the depths of 0-2 with a superb hundred that saw them to 302-7 after the opener watched from the other end as left-arm quick Mitchell Starc removed Jason Roy and Test captain Joe Root with the first two balls of the game.

Sam Billings (57) and Chris Woakes (53 not out) also hit valuable fifties. Maxwell’s hundred was just his second century in 113 matches at this level, with Carey’s innings the wicketkeeper’s maiden century in his 39th ODI.

But when Maxwell holed out off leg-spinner Adil Rashid, Australia still needed 18 off 15 balls. That became 10 off six when Carey, whose century came off 106 balls, was superbly caught by a diving Mark Wood at third man off Jofra Archer. New batsman Starc, however, hit his first ball, from Rashid, for six and sealed victory with two balls to spare with a four.

“It probably wasn’t the ideal situation when I came in but being the last batter, I suppose I had a bit of license to go for it right from the start,” Maxwell told Sky Sports.

“We thought if we could take it as deep as we could, myself and Alex, we might be a chance at the back end.” England captain Eoin Morgan said Australia were “too good for us”, adding: “To lose two wickets for no runs and then post over 300 is a huge positive for us. I think Jonny Bairstow was outstanding today.

“Carey and Maxwell played outstandingly well.” England were left to rue the Carey being caught on nine off an Archer no-ball as they ended a coronavirus-hit season by suffering their first series defeat in 18 matches across all formats.

Australia’s success was all the more creditable as star batsman Steve Smith missed all three matches after suffering a head injury batting in the nets.

Pace bowler Woakes took the first two wickets early in Australia’s chase, having captain Aaron Finch lbw and Marcus Stoinis caught off a leading edge at midwicket.

And Australia were 55-4 when Morgan saw his decision to bring on Root rewarded by the occasional off-spinner taking two wickets for three runs in six balls.—APP