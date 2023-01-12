Cricket Australia (CA) will not be sending their international side to the UAE for a scheduled series against Afghanistan after consultation with the Australian government.

Australia was due to take on Afghanistan in three One-day International matches beginning in March after its tour of India.

But in a statement issued on its website CA has confirmed that the series will not take place.

Their decision comes in the wake of the Taliban implementing a ban on women’s sports and education in Afghanistan.

“Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government, Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023,” the CA statement said.

“This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country”.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) has also warned Afghanistan against women’s access to sports.

Australia will now forfeit 30 competition points but are unlikely to be bothered by it as they have already secured a direct route to the ICC Cricket World Cup which will take place in India.

Australia and Afghanistan have met four times in international cricket but never in a Test match and only once in a bilateral match in 2012, with the other three meetings coming in World Cups.

The two nations are scheduled to meet twice in the next Future Tours cycle.