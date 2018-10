Observer Report

Dubai

Australia, replying to Pakistan’s first innings total of 482, finished the second day of the first Test on 30-0 in Dubai on Monday.

Openers Usman Khawaja (17) and Aaron Finch (13) safely negotiated the final 13 overs as Australia still trail Pakistan by 452 runs with all ten wickets intact. Pakistan’s Haris Sohail scored 110 for his maiden Test hundred while Asad Shafiq played a fine 80-run knock.

Share on: WhatsApp