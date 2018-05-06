AUST waves off fee of disabled students

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Abbottabad University of Science & Technology (AUST) has waved off the entire fees including hostel charges of disabled students and was decided that special arrangements will be made for the disabled students for their easy movement in the university campus.

The decision was taken in the 4th meeting of AUST Syndicate which was held here at University under the chairmanship of Professor Dr.Iftikhar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of AUST. All the members which include Justice (r) Abdul Lateef Khan, Representative of HEC Professor Dr.Johar Ali, Additional Secretary HEC Kabir Afridi and others attended.

Registrar of the AUST also presented the annual budget of the University with the tune of Rs75.146 which was approved and members of the syndicate appreciated the efforts of the vice chancellor for brining out the university from financial crisis.

It was told that two floors of the new academic block will be handed over to university before next semester and final drawings and approval is being granted for the two additional academic and one administration block.

It was also told that two more busses are included in the transport pool of the university which will be further increased after the availability of the funds.

Earlier Vice Chancellor briefed the participants about the ongoing developmental schemes and projects of the University and added that special efforts are being done to improve the educational activities by holding of seminars and workshops and number of MOUs’ are being signed with number of foreign universities to enhance the capabilities of the students.