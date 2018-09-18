AUST launches ‘We stand for Pakistan’ fundraising campaign’

Abbottabad

Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Monday started “We Stand for Pakistan” a fundraising awareness campaign for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams and to show solidarity with Pakistan Army. Addressing a meeting here, Vice Chancellor AUST Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that self-sufficient nations can live long, we appreciate the initiative of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams fund raising drive and from the platform of AUST would provide our share.

He said that in the coming years our country would become the water scarce and construction of both dams would not only provide vast water reservoirs but also produce a huge quantity of clean energy. Dr. Iftikhar maintained that on the pressure of India World Bank has refused the funding for Diamer Bhasha dam but the initiative of Chief Justice of Pakistan for the dam fund raising would lead this country to the prosperity and self-sufficiency. VC said that if we succeed in this drive then we would be a prosperous nation, we would extend this campaign to other affiliated colleges, institutions and universities.—APP

