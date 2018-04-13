Aussie boxer fights once, loses, but still wins bronze

Gold Coast, Australia, :Australian flyweight Taylah Robertson won boxing bronze on Friday at the Commonwealth Games — despite losing her one and only bout. In a bizarre turn of events, the 19-year-old home hope was given a bye in the seven-woman competition by the computer-generated draw, propelling her straight into the semi-finals. That meant a certain bronze, even though she was beaten on a split-points decision by former skull-fracture victim Lisa Whiteside of England. With the bout over three rounds, each three minutes long, Robertson’s Games lasted just nine minutes. Whiteside, 32, who suffered a serious fracture in a freak fall in 2015, will face Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland in Saturday’s final. A disconsolate Robertson said she took no satisfaction from winning bronze and felt she did enough to beat Whiteside, who was the aggressor throughout. “She came forward strong, I didn’t think she landed the cleaner shots,” said Robertson. Asked if it felt an unsatisfying bronze, she replied: “Yeah, it does. I came here for gold.”

Orignally published by APP