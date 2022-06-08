Real Madrid have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco on a five-year contract.

Real have plenty of cash left in the bank after Mbappe spurned a chance to join them during the summer.

The Champions League winners and the Ligue 1 side have reached an agreement for a deal worth up to €80 million ($86m) plus add-ons with the player set to undergo a medical before the transfer is completed.

Aurelien Tchouameni is said to have chosen the Spanish champions over Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool with the deal long agreed upon but held up because of a tax issue.

Despite the complications, both Madrid and Monaco managed to reach an agreement that will see Aurelien Tchouameni join the Spanish champions for the next five years.

The Frenchman will be expected to rejuvenate an aging Madrid midfield with Toni Kross and Luka Modric towards the later stages of their career.

He joins another exciting prospect in Madrid’s middle, Eduardo Camavinga, as Madrid look to move on from the Mbappe saga.

Carlo Ancelotti also voiced his support for a deal for Tchouameni over Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Ancelotti, who has already seen Antonio Rudiger join the club on a free transfer from Chelsea, will now have a player who can rotate with Casemiro.

Aurelien Tchouameni made 35 league appearances for Monaco last season, scoring three goals as they finished third in the table behind PSG and Marseille.

He has already become a favorite of France manager Didier Deschamps being named in the squad for this month’s Nations League games against Denmark, Croatia, and Austria.