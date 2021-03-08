Aurat March in Lahore as Pakistani Women celebrate International Day with focus on leadership, COVID-19

LAHORE – Pakistan is marking International Women’s Day to acknowledge women’s outstanding contributions in various fields.

This year’s theme for the day is; “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

Aurat March in Lahore

An Aurat March is being held this afternoon from the Lahore Press Club to the PIA Building.

Besides calling for an end to enforced disappearances, Aurat March-Lahore has demanded the state fulfill its responsibility here and add that it is a huge concern that the health budget has gone down.

Article 38 of the Constitution says that the State must provide basic necessities of life, (food, clothing, housing, education, and medical relief), for all such citizens, irrespective of any differences of sex, caste, creed, etc.

Their demands also include a better infrastructure given to survivors of abuse who need access to mental as well as physical care within a rehabilitative framework in order to adequately manage the long-term effects of the violence visited upon them.

A huge issue within the health sector is that of transgenders and PWDs (persons with disabilities) to access health. According to a study, 92% of transgender people report facing discrimination or harassment in healthcare settings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while another study in Punjab reveals that 74% of transgender persons prefer not to go to public hospitals.

Women’s Day

The day celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides celebrating women’s achievements, the day also aims to raise awareness about women’s equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity, and raise funds for female-focused charities.

To mark the day, different seminars, conferences and events have been organized in the country to highlight the significance of the role of women in society.