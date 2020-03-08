‘Aurat March’ held nationwide to mark Int’l Women’s Day PM pledges measures to help women lead a safe, secure life

Staff reporter

Islamabad/Karachi/ Lahore

In various cities across Pakistan, the ‘Aurat March’ was held on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day. The marches were attended by women, children, men, transgender people and others.In Islamabad The participants of Aurat March came under stone-pelting.

The incident occurred when two different rallies were held on the same occasion and one of the rally participant tried to enter in Aurat Azadi March.

It is pertinent here to mention that in Pakistan, the “Aurat March” was initiated in 2018 in connection with International Women’s Day. Last year some banners, posters and slogans in the Aurat March led to the controversy.

The first march of such kind was held in 2018 by Hum Aurtain – a feminist collective – in Karachi, but last year it extended to other cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad.

In Karachi the activists of women rights held the Aurat March outside Frere Hall to mark the International women’s day. People’s Party-Shaheed Bhutto leader Ghinwa Bhhutto also participated in the march.

Agroup of 100 women from Jamaat- e Islami also gathered outside Karachi Press Club demanding their rights. In Lahore, marchers gathered in front of the Lahore Press Club, held placards, played drums, chanted slogans and clapped.

All of them called for the “independence of women” and demanding basic rights for women in each field of life. Later, the march went through Egerton road till Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reaffirmed his pledge to take all the measures that would help the women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life.

In his message on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the prime minister said an inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development could only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment to women. The prime minister added the observance of International Women’s Day was the reiteration of the government’s commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to our women. In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “The observance of International Women’s Day today is reiteration of our commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to our women. In this effort we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society.”

“It is indeed encouraging to see that our women are proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and international level,” he added.

“I firmly believe that an inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development can only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment to our women. I reaffirm my pledge on this day to take all measures that would help our women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life,” the premier concluded.

Taking to Twitter early Sunday, President Dr Arif Alvi emphasised ensuring equal opportunities for women in education, health and jobs, besides ensuring their rights of inheritance, safety in all spaces, and no harassment or violence.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aisha Farooqui, after quoting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, payed tribute to Pakistani women, “…whose hard work is contributing towards Nation’s growth and development in every walk of life.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wished everyone a, “Happy Women’s Day today and everyday,” on his Twitter handle. He also praised the plethora of strong females in his life adding, “May women soar to every height.”

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also paid tribute to the women of Pakistan who played a pivotal role in nation building in all segments of the society.

“Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs’ families and those serving in armed forces are pride of our nation,” the COAS was quoted in a tweet shared by the Director General of ISPR