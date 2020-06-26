Augustine for efforts to save youth from drug addiction

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that World Anti-Drug Day realize us how to protect the youth from the addiction of any drugs.

In his message on the occasion of World Anti-Drug Day, he said that the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to eliminate culture of drug addiction.

He also paid tribute to department anti-narcotics Punjab and social organizations, who are dedicated to save our youth. All possible steps are being taken to protect the youth of our nation and the new generation from this menace by conducting various awareness campaigns.

The Provincial Minister assured everyone on the behalf of the Government of the Punjab that Steps will be taken to ensure the provision of all basic rights, regardless of race or caste but as responsible citizens we all have collective responsibility to perform a proactive role at individual level.

