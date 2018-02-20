Augmenting democratic system

Malik Ashraf

THE most lamentable aspect of politics in our country is that the political parties have turned it into an industry that acts as a conduit to build fortunes instead of serving and delivering to the masses. There is a mad race to reach the corridors of power by all means, mostly illegitimate and clandestine. That is why we witness conspiracies to topple the representative governments before the completion of their mandated tenure or not allowing them to work unruffled by road-blocks erected with malicious intent.

When all attempts to dislodge the government failed the focus shifted to thwarting the PML (N) to win majority in the ensuring senate elections. To the chagrin of the democracy loving segments of the society the main political parties including PTI and PPP even tried to use the platform of PAT to create a commotion in the country and echoes of dissolution of some assemblies and mass resignations of parliamentarians also resonated on the political landscape of the country. That move failed because the people simply refused to be part of any conspiracy to destabilize the system by not attending the Lahore rally of these parties contrary to the expectations of their leaders. That stopped the cleric from Canada to go ahead with his plans to send the government home and he had to exit the scene mortified and humiliated.

Finally the country is going to have senate elections in March. However what is happening behind the scenes is a national shame. We saw the toppling to PML (N) government in Balochistan and those savvy of the situation talk about massive horse-trading by PPP to win at least 6 to 7 senate seats from the province notwithstanding the fact that it does not have even a single MP in the provincial assembly. We hear similar attempts to buy loyalties of the MPs in KP where PPP aims at securing at least 3 seats. Reportedly the situation in FATA is also not different. Out of 26 senators of PPP in the senate 18 are retiring. The PPP is hell bent to increase its tally in the senate by clinching some seats from other provinces. Reportedly billions will change hands in the process and do not forget money is no problem with our politicians.

It is however pertinent to point out that it is not happening for the first time. Senate elections have invariably been used to shower political favours and minting money. Money has been changing hands between the people desirous of becoming senators and those who had to elect them. The practice has been more entrenched in smaller provinces. The MPs are not there to serve the people but to mint money through favours or any other opportunity that works to their advantage. Senate elections are the last opportunity for them to fill their kitties and why not when they have spent millions on their own elections. Some circles in Pakistan have been demanding direct elections for the senate seats to eliminate this detestable practice of bribing the MPs for clinching the prestigious position of a senator. I think the time has come to give a serious thought to this possibility. I have in my columns also been advocating the adoption of proportional representation for election to the national and provincial assemblies. The present system of elections on single constituency basis promotes a system of graft and entitlement. The number game gives rise to horse-trading and black mailing of the party leaderships by groups of MPs.

In the proportional representation system the people vote for the party and then each party is given representation in the legislature according to the percentage of votes obtained by the party. It remains the privilege of the party leadership then to nominate their best men to represent them in the parliament. The other advantage of this system is that it helps in forming a truly representative parliament where even the smaller parties are also represented on the basis of the percentage of votes obtained by them, particularly the regional parties. The adoption of this system would almost remove all the major afflictions of our political system. The proportional representation system is best suited to a multi-cultural country like Pakistan and can also help in addressing a number of social fault lines that mar national integration and unity.

We have had enough of crass politics steeped in the culture of self-aggrandizement. It was right time for our political parties and parties to start thinking about promoting national interests and bringing in a system of governance that delivers to the people. The desired reforms can come only through Parliament with the collective wisdom of the parliamentarians. It is therefore incumbent upon the political parties to rise above their narrow political interests and work collectively to strengthen the democratic system by undertaking the process of cleansing it from the afflictions that it suffers from. The parties must realize that their interests are inextricably linked with the national interests. Their continued adherence to the present system, the knack for clinching power through hook and crook and use of money in buying loyalties would not only weaken democracy but would also keep them vulnerable to the machinations of the anti-democracy elements. Our salvation and progress lies in strengthening the democratic system, a recipe prescribed by Father of the Nation.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Related