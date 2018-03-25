Auditor General exposes another 12 billion embezzlement of Shehbaz Sharif: Ch Parvez Elahi

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that the Auditor General of Pakistan has exposed another Rs. 12 billion embezzlement of Shehbaz Sharif.

He said while talking on the occasion of Sipra community Chairman Mehr Zahoor Hussain Spira, Chairman Sipra Welfare Association Pakistan Maqsood Ahmad Sipra, Ghulam Muhammad Sayal of Jhang and District President Awami Raj Party Mian Mazhar Abbas’s calling on him and joining PML at his residence here today (Saturday). Mehr Zahoor Hussain Sipra is a strong candidate of Sipra Community from PP-128 Jhang.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that from government institution’s audit reports, billions of rupees corruption in Quaid-i-Azam Solar Power Project has been exposed, Rs. 12 billion embezzlement has come to the fore in tender of Quaid-i-Azam Solar Power Project approval at higher cost and appointment of consultant alone whereas violation of rules and regulations in the rates and procurement have also been pinpointed.

He said further Shehbaz Sharif has introduced new methods of corruptions every now and then.

He is patronizing corruption mafia through power projects, dollar banao train, jangla bus and establishment of companies in show-off schemes in every sector, these rulers are absolutely not concerned about peoples’ problems, they are only worried about saving their corruption money, because of their defective policies and overnight increase in dollar cost have overnight put billions of rupees additional burden on the nation, people should not be enchanted by them now, focus of Pakistan Muslim League is common and poor man, petrol prices are continuously being increased for three months as a result of which price hike and unemployment are increasing further.

Orignally published by NNI