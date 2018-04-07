Audit Manual for foreign funded projects to help standardization of checks, procedures: AGP

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Auditor General of Pakistan, Javaid Jehangir, Friday, said that Audit Manual for Foreign Funded Projects would help Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) in ensuring the standardization of audit checks and procedures while carrying out the audit of donor funded projects.

While talking to the delegation of Asian Development Bank led by Country Director here he said that it would also help in achieving the mandate of AGP to express opinion on transparency, adequacy and effectiveness of accounting, financial and operational controls in public projects.

The amount committed to the Government of Pakistan by the donor agencies is the money that comes from the public funds of those countries and our objective for the audit of foreign aided projects is to express an opinion as to whether the financial information presented in those financial statements presents a true and fair view in all material respects to ensure the donors of the accountability of the funds entrusted to the Government of Pakistan, AGP added.

Country Director of ADB while lauding the efforts of Auditor General of Pakistan said that the audit efforts of AGP are appropriately directed across the public sector and the Audit Manual for Foreign Funded Projects will be a great resource for enhancing the existing capabilities of AGP.

Country Director also expressed willingness to provide support to the Auditor General’s Department in capacity building and training. Later the Country Director of ADB handed over the Audit Manual for Foreign Funded Projects to the Auditor General of Pakistan. The Audit Manual was jointly prepared by the AGP, Asian Development Bank and KPMG.