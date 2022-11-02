Audio leaks saga: FIA summons Imran Khan

Islamabad: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday issued a notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders in an inquiry into the cypher-related audio leaks and prohibited funding case.

The FIA is investigating the audio leaks, allegedly featuring former Prime Minister Imran Khan, senior PTI leaders, and then-Principal Secretary to PM Azam Khan in discussions about a US cypher on the orders of the federal cabinet.

In the audio leaks that went viral on social media towards the end of September, Khan could allegedly be heard discussing the US cypher and how to use it in their interest.

Another purported audio clip of Imran Khan surfaces

Following that development, the federal cabinet took notice of the matter and constituted a committee to probe the contents of the audio leaks. Later, the cabinet also okayed legal action against those involved in the matter.

The FIA has also summoned PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on November 3 and Asad Umar on November 2 (today). Mr Qureshi was also summoned last week, but he did not appear.