Audio leaks: Govt orders investigation

Islamabad: The purported audio leaks from the Prime Minister’s office have caused a serious stir among the officials concerned about the security of the highest office in the country. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation into the audio leaks.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Sunday, Rana Sanaullah said all investigation agencies would be part of the probe. But, he added that there was nothing to worry about over phone tapping as it was common in the world.

He added that it was premature to claim the security of the PM House had been breached. However, he said, it will be a serious issue if a spying device is found at PM House.

More purported audio clips of govt surface

New purported audio clips featuring leaders of the ruling coalition surfaced on Sunday as the PTI questioned the security of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), while the government maintained that there was “nothing illegal” in the audio leaks.

Just a day earlier, an audio recording of an alleged conversation, purportedly between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a government official, was leaked on social media.

In the over two-minute-long audio clip, shared by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on his Twitter account, a voice — said to be that of PM Shehbaz — could be heard saying that Maryam Nawaz had asked him to facilitate her son-in-law Raheel with the import of machinery for a power plant, from India.

The clips, which surfaced on Sunday, shared on Twitter by several PTI leaders, concerned embattled Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.