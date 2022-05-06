The incoming Audi F1 team is eyeing Aston Martin for an entry into the sport after their talks with McLaren hit a snag.

The Volkswagen Group has long been a part of negotiations over the new Formula 1 power units that will come into effect in 2026.

Their Porsche and Audi brands have been confirmed for a foray into the motor-racing world’s most recognized sport.

There was wide-ranging speculation that Audi will enter the F1 world by buying out or investing in the British luxury sports carmaker McLaren, which is now becoming increasingly unlikely.

Audi was reportedly ready to offer around 500 million euros ($556.3 million) for McLaren as a means to enter but that number was not enough to sway McLaren.

As a result, Williams and Aston Martin have offered their services with Lawrence Stroll led Aston Martin now seemingly in the lead.

While Porche is expected to link up with Red Bull’s team given their collaborations in other motorsports, Audi’s suitors remain a mystery.

Audi, like Porsche, is planning on entering Formula 1 as an engine supplier, not as a works team which could limit the field.

Lawrence Stroll has now confirmed that talks have taken place between Aston Martin and Audi.

“Have we been approached by Audi? Yes,” he said in response to a question.

Since transforming into Aston Martin from “Racing Point” ahead of the 2021 campaign, the team has used a Mercedes power unit.

While it took Lewis Hamilton to within one lap of an unprecedented 8th world title, the teams powered by their unit have not found the same pace as Red Bull and Ferrari’s engines this year.

Aston Martin and Williams are one of those early strugglers in 2022 following the major overhaul to the chassis regulations, while the power units were also redesigned with the introduction of new E10 fuel.

Williams only has a single point to show for their efforts this season while Aston Martin are P9 with five, opening their account at Round 4 of the season at Imola.

Audi, after failing to land McLaren, maybe the ones to solve those issues for Aston Martin.